News
1p1.jpg Disc-o mania

    Full Story
Hazardous waste collection dates announced

   Sheboygan County’s popular Household Hazardous Waste Collection Program has announced its 2017 dates according to Planning, Resources, Agriculture & Extension Committee Chairman Keith Abl Full Story
Former Riverview principal Malmstadt new United Way head

   Former Riverview Middle School Principal Tom Malmstadt is the new executive director of the United Way of Sheboygan County.  Full Story
On the Cover

   The 39th Annual Budweiser Classic Race of Champions, held Saturday and Sunday at Ranger Park in Plymouth, featured exciting snow-cross racing and drew nice-size crowds. Full Story
5p1.jpg Plymouth on the air

    Full Story
Neighbors
How to reduce risk of catching flu

   Since flu activity is rising across the United States and there's been a slight uptick in the number of deaths, the SYNERGY HomeCare Flu Fighters are in full effect.  Full Story
St. Nicholas introduces new intensive care unit

   HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital unveiled its new, Intensive and Intermediate Care Unit (ICU/IMCU) to the public and local media during an open house and ribbon-cutting event on Monday, Jan. 30.  Full Story
Meaning of feminism described

   When asked what the word ‘feminism’ means, most people, will “first recoil in horror and then provide an inaccurate definition,” according to Dr. Valerie Murrenus Pilmaier. Full Story
Opinion
Combined dispatch proving a success already

   IT HAS BEEN IN operation for less than three months, but the combined city/county emergency dispatch center is already Full Story
11p1.jpg Political Cartoon

    Full Story
Snow crust impedes deer, as owls start to lay eggs

   DNR REPORT - As of last Thursday fewer than a dozen counties in northern and northeastern Wisconsin were reporting trails open on the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s Snow Conditions Report, Full Story
As You See It

   Civility   To the Editor,  Full Story
Sports
25p1.jpg Tigers crush Warriors in key Big East game

   HOWARDS GROVE – The Howards Grove Tigers, fueled by a tenacious defense, routed Ozaukee, 62-32, in a crucial Big East Conference girls basketball game here Thursday night.  Full Story
26p1.jpg Tigers clinch share of BEC championship

   HILBERT – The Howards Grove Tigers clinched at least a share of their second straight Big East Conference girls basketball regular-season title with a 60-31 drubbing of Hilbert here Friday ni Full Story
27p1.jpg Streblow, Rhude propel Panthers to ECC rout

   WINNECONNE – Gwen Streblow and Lydia Rhude combined for 51 points to power the Plymouth Panthers to an 89-68 thumping of host Winneconne in a girls basketball game Friday night.  Full Story
28p1.jpg Late run lifts Blue Bombers over Elkhart

   KOHLER – The Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah Resorters were unable to overcome cold shooting as they fell to Kohler, 56-42, in Big East Conference girls basketball action here Friday night.  Full Story
30p1.jpg Resorters fall to Reedsville in Big East dual

   REEDSVILLE – The Reedsville Panthers scored two pins and three technical falls to key a 56-12 rout over Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah/ Howards Grove in a Big East Conference dual wrestling meet her Full Story
Obituaries
17p1.jpg LaVERNE MARGARET VELDMAN

   LaVerne Margaret Veldman, 90, of Sheboygan Falls passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at Pine Haven Christian Communities’ Faith Home.  Full Story
LORRAINE D. WILSON

   Lorraine D. (Perry) Wilson, 88, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2017. She was born in Milwaukee, on March 21, 1928, daughter of the late Leonard and Rose (Kintop) Perry. Full Story
19p1.jpg VIOLET M. GLOEDE

   Violet (Vi) M. Gloede, 78, of Plymouth, WI, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning (January 26, 2017), at Aurora Memorial Medical Center in Sheboygan.  Full Story
20p1.jpg LAWRENCE F. CIOLKOSZ

   Lawrence F. Ciolkosz, age 73, of Plymouth, passed away on Thursday evening, January 26, 2017, in the hospice center at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan.   Full Story
21p1.jpg VIRGINIA V. KIPP

   Virginia V. Kipp, 84, of Plymouth, passed away on Friday evening, January 27, 2017 at Liberty House Assisted Living in Fond du Lac.   Full Story
Special Section


The Current Vol. 5 Iss. 6

Most recent cover pages:

Copyright 2009-2017 The Plymouth Review, All Rights Reserved

Contact Information

113 E. Mill St., Plymouth WI 53073
Local: 920-893-6411 Toll Free: 1-877-467-6591
Fax: 920-893-5505