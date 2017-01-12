News
Cascade hears results of Eagle Scout project

   CASCADE — The Village Board received a report on improvements to the gazebo at the Cascade Memorial Park Tuesday.  Full Story
2p1.jpg New officers sworn in

    The two newest members of the Plymouth Police Department, officers Gregory Kost (left) and Benjamin Jeanty (right) , were officially sworn in by City Clerk/Treasurer Patty Huberty during Tuesday&rsqu Full Story
3p1.jpg Checking out the new fire truck

    Full Story
Council approves new utility truck

   PLYMOUTH – The City Council Tuesday approved the purchase of a new dump/snow plow truck for the Plymouth Utilities.  Full Story
Dairy Forage, Feeding Day set

   The Sheboygan County Forage Council and UW-Extension will sponsor a Dairy Forage & Feeding Day Friday, Jan. 20, 10:30 a.m. at Chissy’s Restaurant, Waldo.  Full Story
Neighbors
16p1.jpg Wisconsin Singers coming to PHS Jan. 27
‘Colorful’ show includes PHS grad Krzyzaniak among UW-Madison performers

   The Wisconsin Singers, featuring 2015 PHS grad Carter Krzyzaniak and other talented performers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, will perform this month at Plymouth High School.  Full Story
Arts Center hosts Open Mic

   Plymouth Arts Center’s next Acoustic Open Mic will be held on Friday, January 13, 2017 from 6 to 10pm. Doors will open at 6pm, with the open mic beginning promptly at 7pm. Full Story
Muslim leader to lecture at Lakeland

   Rami Nashashibi, executive director of Inner-City Muslim Action Network (IMAN), will deliver a talk entitled, “Muslims as a Force for Good and Healing in America,” on Wednesday, Jan. Full Story
Railroad museum marks 40th anniversary

   The Sheboygan Society of Scale Model Railroad Engineers is hosting its Winter Open House, Train Show and Brat Fry, Saturday and Sunday, January 21st and 22nd. Full Story
33p1.jpg Changes in your household? Tips for updating your insurance

   (BPT) - The American household is changing. The typical single-family home has evolved in the 21st century.  Full Story
Opinion
New liaison officer will continue strong tradition

   LINDSAY BAUMHARDT IS THE new school liaison officer for the Plymouth Police Department.  Full Story
12p1.jpg Political Cartoon

    Full Story
Children cost families about $14,000 a year

   Expecting a baby? Congratulations! Better put plenty of money in your savings account. Full Story
Fatalities rise as miles driven escalate

   Wisconsin ended 2016 with 588 traffic fatalities, which was 33 more than 2015 and 40 more than the five-year average, according to preliminary statistics from the Wisconsin Department of Transporta Full Story
Calendar
Calendar

   CALENDAR ITEMS MAY BESUBMITTED BY EMAIL TO: Full Story
Police & Court
Court Report

   Forfeitures  Carson, Jason A., 2/1972, Milwaukee, Hunt with Improper License-R, $222.90.  Full Story
Police Report

   Officers with the Sheboygan Falls Police Department warned an adult female for failure to control an animal in the 1000 block of Monroe Street.  ***  Full Story
Sports
25p1.jpg Tigers’ Pedrin, Grimm on All-BEC first team

   Senior defender Bryce Pedrin and junior midfielder Peter Grimm of Howards Grove were voted to the 2016 All-Big East Conference boys soccer first team by the BEC coaches.  Full Story
26p1.jpg Panthers nearly upset state-ranked Beavers

   BEAVER DAM – The Plymouth Panthers almost pulled off a big upset on the road against state-ranked Beaver Dam before falling, 66-62, in a nonconference boys basketball game Monday night.  Full Story
PHS has nice mix of youth and experience

   PLYMOUTH – The Plymouth boys swimming and diving team is having a good season so far despite having a young roster.  Full Story
28p1.jpg PHS sixth in strong Bulldog Invitational

   CEDARBURG – The Plymouth Panthers finished sixth in a strong field at the Bulldog Invitational boys swimming and diving meet meet here Saturday.  Full Story
29p1.jpg Resorters rally for first Big East victory

   ELKHART LAKE – The Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah Resorters earned a 58-53 comeback win over visiting Mishicot in boys basketball action Monday night.  Full Story
Obituaries
19p1.jpg PHYLLIS K. BERGER

   Phyllis K. Berger, 96, of Kohler, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, January 9, 2017.  Full Story
20p1.jpg WAYNE E. LASEK

   Wayne E. Lasek, age 77, of Brookfield, WI passed away at home on January 8, 2017.  Full Story
21p1.jpg MARY CATHERINE CARY

   Mary Catherine Cary, age 95, of Greenbush, WI, passed away on January 7, 2017, at the Waterford in Plymouth.   Full Story
Death Notices

   Sandra Konitzer, 70 of Sheboygan died Saturday January 7, 2017. Ballhorn Chapel Funeral Home.  Full Story
63p1.jpg CLARENCE J. ERTMAN

   Clarence J. Ertman, 93, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Pine Haven Assisted Living.   Full Story
