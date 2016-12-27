News
1p1.jpg The Year in Review - 2016

   JANUARY   Full Story
School districts divided on testing water for lead

   Part Two   Full Story
20p1.jpg 2016 Rewind - What happen in Falls this year?

   Last week we took a tour through the top stories occurring in Sheboygan Falls during the first four months of 2016.  Full Story
21p1.jpg Richardson Hospice receives Packers grant

   The Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls has been awarded a grant in the amount of $2,800 from the Green Bay Packers Foundation.  Full Story
22p1.jpg SCCCF gets boost from Nemak

    The Sheboygan County Cancer Care Fund (SCCCF) recently received support from Nemak, which held a Fight Against Cancer fundraiser with all proceeds going to the SCCCF. Full Story
Neighbors
Red Cross blood drive set

   American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Pine Haven Christian Communities’ Haven Drive campus in Sheboygan Falls on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 1- 6 p.m.  Full Story
30p1.jpg Falls Community Church welcomes new pastor

   Members of Falls Community Church in Sheboygan Falls voted to call Marlene Grandinetti as their new pastor on Dec. 11.  Full Story
31p1.jpg Faith UMC assists Project Angel Hugs

    A confirmation class from Faith United Methodist Church in Sheboygan Falls recently helped Project Angel Hugs of Plymouth with a craft project for children with cancer. Full Story
State vital records to be issued Jan. 3

   The statewide issuance of vital records will become effective Jan. 3, 2017.  Full Story
Buillding Permits

   City of Sheboygan Falls  September 2016  Ken Perronne, 72 Wisconsin St., replace furnace, $2,700.  Full Story
Opinion
Masters Gallery expansion latest cheesy good news

   CHEESE CONTINUES TO BE good news for our area. Full Story
‘Spoke & hub’ manure system sought

   “Water quality is a top priority for us.” That’s what Gov. Full Story
Ice conditions variable

   DNR REPORT - As of Thursday, there were more than a dozen counties with open snowmobile trails on the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s Snow Conditions Report, mostly in the north central and Full Story
Calendar
Calendar

   CALENDAR ITEMS MAY BE SUBMITTED BY EMAIL TO: Full Story
Police & Court
Police Report

   Officers with the Sheboygan Falls Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the corner of North Main Street and Happy Lane.  Full Story
Sports
9p1.jpg Tigers’ three-point attack sparks BEC rout

   CEDAR GROVE – The Howards Grove Tigers were on fire from three-point range which fueled their impressive 78-51 thumping of Cedar Grove-Belgium in a boys basketball game here Thursday night. Full Story
10p1.jpg College bowl season a favorite pastime
SPORTSBEAT

   The college football bowl season is one of my favorite times of the year as a sports fan. I love watching many of the top teams in the country square off.  Full Story
11p1.jpg Big second half keys Panthers’ lopsided win

   GREEN BAY – Plymouth outscored host Green Bay East 46-34 in the second half to key an 80-58 rout in nonconference boys basketball action here Tuesday night.  Full Story
12p1.jpg KAMO helping to create outdoors enthusiasts

   Kids And Mentors Outdoors (KAMO) is an organization that is dedicated to helping kids have outdoor experiences through one- on-one mentoring and group events.  Full Story
13p1.jpg Dutchmen go long in BEC win over Resorters

   OOSTBURG – The Oostburg Flying Dutchmen outscored Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 29-7 in the first half and poured in 10 three-pointers to fuel a 58-31 rout in boys basketball play here Thursday nig Full Story
Obituaries
6p1.jpg WILLARD C. MATZDORFF

   Willard C. Matzdorff, age 87, of Prairie Crossing, Sheboygan Falls, WI, passed away early Wednesday morning (Dec. 21, 2016) from complications of a head injury following a fall.   Full Story
Death Notices

   Curtis W. Falk, 89 of Sheboygan died Wednesday December 21, 2016. Reinbold_ Novak Funeral Home.  Full Story
25p1.jpg SHIRLEY L. JACOBY

   Shirley L. Jacoby, age 87, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away late Tuesday Evening (Dec. 20, 2016) at Rocky Knoll.  Full Story
26p1.jpg WILLARD C. MATZDORFF

   Willard C. Matzdorff, age 87, of Prairie Crossing, Sheboygan Falls, WI, passed away early Wednesday morning (Dec. 21, 2016) from complications of a head injury following a fall.   Full Story
27p1.jpg AGNES A. MEERSTEIN

   Agnes “Aggie” A. Meerstein, age 79, of Plymouth, passed away late Sunday afternoon (Dec. Full Story
Special Section


The Current Vol. 5 Iss. 6

Most recent cover pages:

Copyright 2009-2016 The Plymouth Review, All Rights Reserved

Contact Information

113 E. Mill St., Plymouth WI 53073
Local: 920-893-6411 Toll Free: 1-877-467-6591
Fax: 920-893-5505