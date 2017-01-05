|
|
PHS students to present original works
Plymouth High School students will share original works with the public during “double-bill” performances in January. Full Story
Arts Center hosts variety of winter classes
The Plymouth Arts Center offers a wide variety of ongoing classes for all ages. The classes range from one day workshops, drop-in events, and weekly classes. Full Story
Nutrient-rich ingredients, simple prep are keys to easy, healthy family meal times
(BPT) - With summer a distant memory, many Americans are now pressed for time: Fall (when kids go back to school) and winter (dominated by the holidays) are jam-packed seasons. Full Story
Marriage Licenses
Derrick Yahnke and Karen Knoebel, Justin Miller and Alexanderia Smith, Thomas Thiel and Nicole Merrill, Robert Meyer and Jerri Lynn Peterson, Andrew Zeier and Arely Burrows, Ryan Ohlfs and Lindsay Full Story
Area Births
MASON OSCAR THIELMANN was born Nov. 18, 2016 in Indianapolis, Ind., to Joe and Nikki Thielmann, originally from Elkhart Lake. Full Story
Court Report
Revoke Probation
Passa IV, Frank L., 2/28/1980, Sheboygan, Jail 1 years and 8 months, Still owes $364.00. Full Story
Police Report
Officers with the Sheboygan Falls Police Department investigated a suspicious person complaint in the 300 block of Buffalo Street last week.
*** Full Story
Panthers’ Schweiger top ECC lineman
Six Panthers named All-ECC first team
Senior Derek Schweiger of Plymouth was voted the East Central Conference’s Offensive and Defensive Lineman of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Year for the 2016 football season. Full Story
Defense, Schaller lift Tigers over Raiders
KIEL – A strong defense and senior guard Brittany Schaller’s fine overall performance led the Howards Grove girls basketball team to a 50-39 win over host Kiel Tuesday night. Full Story
Youth basketball tourneys slated
The Kiel Area Basketball Association will host the Junior Raider Shoot-out boys youth basketball tournament Jan. 21-22.
The entry deadline is Jan. 9. The tourney is open to grades 3-8. Full Story
Fast start keys Tigers’ rout in BEC play
HOWARDS GROVE – The Howards Grove Tigers raced to a 20-6 lead in the first seven minutes of the game en route to a 63-39 drubbing of Reedsville in Big East Conference boys basketball action T Full Story
Brown hits 34, ignites LWL past Resorters
ELKHART LAKE – Senior guard Kayli Brown of Living Word Lutheran (Jackson) is only 5-feet-4 but she played huge Tuesday night as she exploded for 34 points to spark her team to a 66-53 girls b Full Story
KARL EDWARD KOLB
Karl Edward Kolb, 85, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2016 at Aurora Memorial Medical Center in Sheboygan after a lingering illness. Full Story
KATHLEEN GALE JOHNSON
Kathleen Gale Johnson, 80, of Waldo, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2016 while a resident at Rocky Knoll Healthcare Center. Full Story
CLARENCE J. ERTMAN
Clarence J. Ertman, 93, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Pine Haven Assisted Living. Full Story
ELIZABETH A. BEYER
Elizabeth A. “Betty” Beyer, age 89, of Adell, passed away peacefully at Kindred Hearts in Plymouth on Monday, January 2, 2017, with her family by her side. Full Story
FELIX VALAND
Felix Valand, 89, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, December 31, 2016. Full Story
|
Copyright 2009-2017 The Plymouth Review, All Rights Reserved
113 E. Mill St., Plymouth WI 53073
Local: 920-893-6411 Toll Free: 1-877-467-6591
Fax: 920-893-5505
|