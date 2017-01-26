News
Students share apprenticeship tales with board

   ELKHART LAKE — At its Monday night meeting (postponed from Jan.
2p1.jpg Snow returns

    
Maintenance work set on I-43

   The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) Northeast Region office in Green Bay is announcing state highway maintenance work in northeast Wisconsin this week.
4p1.jpg Giving the gift of life

    
Family Swim dates announced

   Families are invited to enjoy Saturday Family Swims in the Plymouth High School pool.
Neighbors
‘Memorable Movie Music’ at Weill

   The Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra invites its audience to relive the excitement of beloved movies as it performs Memorable Movie Music, the fourth concert of A Season of Rich Expression, led by Musi
Traditional Celtic, American folk music in PAC concerts

   The Plymouth Arts Center is proud to present "Memories" a Celtic Folk Music concert featuring traditional Celtic and Americana music from the 1900s to the 1970s.
Universities team up for exhibits of faculty art

   The University of Wisconsin- Fond du Lac is hosting an exhibit of art by UW Oshkosh faculty members Jan. 23-Mar. 3 in two galleries on campus.
Symphony to play chamber music

   A concert of chamber music will be presented Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. at Church of Our Saviour, Ninth and Main streets in Fond du Lac.
Creative approaches to teaching recognized

   The University of Wisconsin- Fond du Lac has named its 2016- 17 Kaplan Award recipients.
Opinion
Donation latest piece in downtown picture

   PUTTING TOGETHER A VIBRANT and attractive downtown can sometimes be like putting the pieces of a puzzle together.
Food stamp cuts proposed for non-working parents

   Parents who work fewer than 80 hours a month could face food stamp benefit cuts under a proposal Gov. Scott Walker released Monday.
10p1.jpg Political Cartoon

    
Volunteers supplement Extension programs

   Like gardening? Want to share your skills with your community or family? Master Gardener programs are creating an army of volunteers who contribute hours of stewardship.
Calendar
Calendar

   CALENDAR ITEMS MAY BESUBMITTED BY EMAIL TO:
Police & Court
Police Report

   Officers with the Sheboygan Falls Police Department conducted a check welfare investigation at a residence in the 200 block of Gregory Place.  ***
Sports Calendar

   Thursday, January 26 Wrestling versus New Holstein, 6:30 p.m. junior varsity, 7 p.m. varsity Boys basketball at New Holstein, 5:50 p.m. junior varsity, 7:15 p.m. varsity
Sports
24p1.jpg Panthers win OT thriller, up ECC lead

   PLYMOUTH – The Plymouth Panthers fought back from a fivepoint deficit in overtime to win, 66-65, over Waupun in a key battle between East Central Conference girls basketball leaders here Tues
25p1.jpg Tigers roll past Kohler for Big East win

   HOWARDS GROVE – The Howards Grove Tigers boys' basketball team overcame a slow start to leave the HG gym with a convincing 61-39 victory over the Kohler Blue Bombers in Big East Confere
26p1.jpg Panthers dominate EWC triangular meet

   PLYMOUTH – The Plymouth Panthers won 10 of the 12 events as they cruised to victory in Tuesday night's Eastern Wisconsin Conference boys swimming and diving triangular at the Mike Slagl
27p1.jpg Tigers breeze to 12th consecutive win

   HOWARDS GROVE – The Howards Grove Tigers cruised to their 12th straight win, 66-16, over Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah in a Big East Conference girls basketball match-up here Tuesday night.
28p1.jpg Cold spell hurts Resorters in BEC loss

   REEDSVILLE – A scoring drought early in the second half hurt the Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah Resorters as they lost to Reedsville, 50-41, in girls basketball action here Thursday night.
Obituaries
19p1.jpg RAYMOND J. TANIS

   Raymond J. Tanis, age 82, of Kindred Hearts in Plymouth, died peacefully on Sunday (January 15, 2017), after a brief stay at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.
20p1.jpg ERNST V. WUESTENHAGEN

   Ernst V. "Ernie" Wuestenhagen, 92, of Sheboygan Falls died on Monday morning, January 23, 2017 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center while surrounded by his family.
21p1.jpg JAMES PHILLIP STEUERWALD

   James Phillip Steuerwald, 75, of Plymouth, WI, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, January 21, 2017.
22p1.jpg DONALD J. SCHROEDER

   Donald J. Schroeder, age 86, of Cascade, passed away early Sunday morning, January 22, 2017, at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice Facility in Sheboygan Falls.
Death Notices

   Carl Darovich, 90 of Sheboygan died Monday January 23, 2017. Ballhorn Chapels Funeral Home.
Special Section


The Current Vol. 5 Iss. 6

Most recent cover pages:

