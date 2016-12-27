|
Police Report
Officers with the Sheboygan Falls Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the corner of North Main Street and Happy Lane. Full Story
WILLARD C. MATZDORFF
Willard C. Matzdorff, age 87, of Prairie Crossing, Sheboygan Falls, WI, passed away early Wednesday morning (Dec. 21, 2016) from complications of a head injury following a fall. Full Story
Death Notices
Curtis W. Falk, 89 of Sheboygan died Wednesday December 21, 2016. Reinbold_ Novak Funeral Home. Full Story
SHIRLEY L. JACOBY
Shirley L. Jacoby, age 87, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away late Tuesday Evening (Dec. 20, 2016) at Rocky Knoll. Full Story
AGNES A. MEERSTEIN
Agnes “Aggie” A. Meerstein, age 79, of Plymouth, passed away late Sunday afternoon (Dec. Full Story
