How to put the brakes on pet car sickness
With winter travel in high gear many of us plan on hitting the road with our pooches for a little winter fun. However, for some four-legged family members, road trips can mean upset tummies. Full Story
Gatyas-Fischer
Stephanie Anne Gatyas and Josef Michael Schwartz were united in marriage on June 11, 2016. The ceremony took place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. Full Story
Larson-Fischer
Daryl and Jackie Larson, Ephraim, announce the engagement of their daughter Amanda Larson to Tyler Fischer, son of Jeff and Michelle of Sheboygan Falls. Full Story
Marriage Licenses
Asmir Mahmutagic and Leslie Valdez, Marcos Mata Alvarez and Amanda Mendoza, Michael Thielke and Tiffany White Full Story
This canine has absolutely no respect for her elders
FATHER’S DAZE
EDITOR’S NOTE: Our columnist is nowhere to be found, and neither is his column, but we did find this old piece to run here. Full Story
Court Report
Revoke Probation
Beyer, Christopher W., 7/31/1989, Fond du Lac, Jail 8 months. Full Story
Police Report
Officers with the Sheboygan Falls Police Department conducted a damage to property investigation in the 700 block of Richardson Avenue last week.
*** Full Story
NORBERT MURPHY
Norbert “Jack” Murphy, 75, of Waldo passed away on Sunday morning, January 29, 2017 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center. Full Story
JOHN H. BOELDT
John H. “Hans” Boeldt, 83,of Plymouth passed away early Wednesday (February 1, 2017) at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. Full Story
Death Notices
Beth Aleff, 57 of Cedar Grove died Monday January 30, 2017. Wenig Funeral Home. Full Story
LaVERNE MARGARET VELDMAN
LaVerne Margaret Veldman, 90, of Sheboygan Falls passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at Pine Haven Christian Communities’ Faith Home. Full Story
