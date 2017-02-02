News
Council approves substation upgrades

   PLYMOUTH – The City Council endorsed a plan to beef up Plymouth Utilities’ electric distribution system Tuesday.  Full Story
2p1.jpg Lions donate Reading Machine

    The Plymouth Lions Club recently donated a Reading Machine to the Plymouth Public Library. Full Story
Board opens bids for Abbott Drive project

   SHERMAN — The towns of Sherman and Scott recently advertised for bids to resurface a little over five miles of Abbott Drive.  Full Story
Plymouth Utilities to be part of state’s largest solar energy center

   Plymouth Utilities will meet more of its customers’ electricity needs with power harnessed from the sun thanks to a recently announced agreement between Plymouth Utilities not-for-profit powe Full Story
On the Cover

   Snow-covered tree branches arch over the Mullet River behind the former Plymouth Utilities building on South Milwaukee Street.   Full Story
Neighbors
22p1.jpg How to put the brakes on pet car sickness

   With winter travel in high gear many of us plan on hitting the road with our pooches for a little winter fun. However, for some four-legged family members, road trips can mean upset tummies.  Full Story
35p1.jpg Gatyas-Fischer

   Stephanie Anne Gatyas and Josef Michael Schwartz were united in marriage on June 11, 2016. The ceremony took place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. Full Story
36p1.jpg Larson-Fischer

   Daryl and Jackie Larson, Ephraim, announce the engagement of their daughter Amanda Larson to Tyler Fischer, son of Jeff and Michelle of Sheboygan Falls.  Full Story
Marriage Licenses

   Asmir Mahmutagic and Leslie Valdez, Marcos Mata Alvarez and Amanda Mendoza, Michael Thielke and Tiffany White   Full Story
38p1.jpg This canine has absolutely no respect for her elders
FATHER’S DAZE

   EDITOR’S NOTE: Our columnist is nowhere to be found, and neither is his column, but we did find this old piece to run here.  Full Story
Opinion
Legislators, don’t divide and conquer the DNR

   GOV. Full Story
The fen is still and quiet now, until you look much closer

   Mystical fog hung thick over the fen, and droplets of water glistened from the tip of each evergreen needle. Full Story
Audit: Wisconsin road crisis worsens as deficit looms

   Wisconsin’s unsafe roads are costing drivers more in repairs, delaying commute times and resulting in additional traffic accidents.  Full Story
14p1.jpg Political Cartoon

    Full Story
Calendar
Calendar

   CALENDAR ITEMS MAY BESUBMITTED BY EMAIL TO: Full Story
Police & Court
Court Report

   Revoke Probation  Beyer, Christopher W., 7/31/1989, Fond du Lac, Jail 8 months.  Full Story
Police Report

   Officers with the Sheboygan Falls Police Department conducted a damage to property investigation in the 700 block of Richardson Avenue last week.  ***  Full Story
Sports
23p1.jpg Wolves defeat Tigers in Big East showdown

   HOWARDS GROVE – The Hilbert Wolves clinched at least a share of their first Big East Conference boys basketball regular-season title with a hard-fought 58-52 win over the Howards Grove Tigers Full Story
24p1.jpg Top-ranked Tigers coast past Panthers

   RIPON – The Ripon Tigers, ranked No. Full Story
25p1.jpg Panthers’ Josephs wins State Invite diving title

   SHOREWOOD – Senior Riley Josephs won the diving event to lead the Plymouth Panthers to sixth place in a strong field at the Small School State Invitational boys swimming and diving meet here Full Story
26p1.jpg Strong first half sparks Tigers to 15th straight win

   HOWARDS GROVE – A strong first half propelled the Howards Grove Tigers to their 15th straight win, 56-39, over visiting Sheboygan Falls in a nonconference girls basketball game Monday night. Full Story
27p1.jpg Schwarten sparks PHS at Laconia Invite

   ROSENDALE – Junior Jesse Schwarten posted a 5-0 record to lead the Plymouth Panthers at Saturday’s Laconia Wrestling Invitational dual tournament.  Full Story
Obituaries
19p1.jpg NORBERT MURPHY

   Norbert “Jack” Murphy, 75, of Waldo passed away on Sunday morning, January 29, 2017 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center.   Full Story
20p1.jpg JOHN H. BOELDT

   John H. “Hans” Boeldt, 83,of Plymouth passed away early Wednesday (February 1, 2017) at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan.   Full Story
Death Notices

   Beth Aleff, 57 of Cedar Grove died Monday January 30, 2017. Wenig Funeral Home.  Full Story
70p1.jpg LaVERNE MARGARET VELDMAN

   LaVerne Margaret Veldman, 90, of Sheboygan Falls passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at Pine Haven Christian Communities’ Faith Home.  Full Story
71p1.jpg NORBERT MURPHY

   Norbert “Jack” Murphy, 75, of Waldo passed away on Sunday morning, January 29, 2017 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center.  Full Story
Special Section


The Current Vol. 5 Iss. 6

Most recent cover pages:

Copyright 2009-2017 The Plymouth Review, All Rights Reserved

Contact Information

113 E. Mill St., Plymouth WI 53073
Local: 920-893-6411 Toll Free: 1-877-467-6591
Fax: 920-893-5505