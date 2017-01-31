|
LaVERNE MARGARET VELDMAN
LaVerne Margaret Veldman, 90, of Sheboygan Falls passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at Pine Haven Christian Communities’ Faith Home. Full Story
LORRAINE D. WILSON
Lorraine D. (Perry) Wilson, 88, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2017. She was born in Milwaukee, on March 21, 1928, daughter of the late Leonard and Rose (Kintop) Perry. Full Story
VIOLET M. GLOEDE
Violet (Vi) M. Gloede, 78, of Plymouth, WI, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning (January 26, 2017), at Aurora Memorial Medical Center in Sheboygan. Full Story
LAWRENCE F. CIOLKOSZ
Lawrence F. Ciolkosz, age 73, of Plymouth, passed away on Thursday evening, January 26, 2017, in the hospice center at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. Full Story
VIRGINIA V. KIPP
Virginia V. Kipp, 84, of Plymouth, passed away on Friday evening, January 27, 2017 at Liberty House Assisted Living in Fond du Lac. Full Story
|