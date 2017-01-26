|
|
Police Report
Officers with the Sheboygan Falls Police Department conducted a check welfare investigation at a residence in the 200 block of Gregory Place.
*** Full Story
Sports Calendar
Thursday, January 26 Wrestling versus New Holstein, 6:30 p.m. junior varsity, 7 p.m. varsity Boys basketball at New Holstein, 5:50 p.m. junior varsity, 7:15 p.m. varsity Full Story
RAYMOND J. TANIS
Raymond J. Tanis, age 82, of Kindred Hearts in Plymouth, died peacefully on Sunday (January 15, 2017), after a brief stay at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. Full Story
ERNST V. WUESTENHAGEN
Ernst V. “Ernie” Wuestenhagen, 92, of Sheboygan Falls died on Monday morning, January 23, 2017 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center while surrounded by his family. Full Story
JAMES PHILLIP STEUERWALD
James Phillip Steuerwald, 75, of Plymouth, WI, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, January 21, 2017. Full Story
DONALD J. SCHROEDER
Donald J. Schroeder, age 86, of Cascade, passed away early Sunday morning, January 22, 2017, at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice Facility in Sheboygan Falls. Full Story
Death Notices
Carl Darovich, 90 of Sheboygan died Monday January 23, 2017. Ballhorn Chapels Funeral Home. Full Story
|
Copyright 2009-2017 The Plymouth Review, All Rights Reserved
113 E. Mill St., Plymouth WI 53073
Local: 920-893-6411 Toll Free: 1-877-467-6591
Fax: 920-893-5505
|