Wisconsin Singers coming to PHS Jan. 27
‘Colorful’ show includes PHS grad Krzyzaniak among UW-Madison performers
The Wisconsin Singers, featuring 2015 PHS grad Carter Krzyzaniak and other talented performers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, will perform this month at Plymouth High School. Full Story
Arts Center hosts Open Mic
Plymouth Arts Center’s next Acoustic Open Mic will be held on Friday, January 13, 2017 from 6 to 10pm. Doors will open at 6pm, with the open mic beginning promptly at 7pm. Full Story
Muslim leader to lecture at Lakeland
Rami Nashashibi, executive director of Inner-City Muslim Action Network (IMAN), will deliver a talk entitled, “Muslims as a Force for Good and Healing in America,” on Wednesday, Jan. Full Story
Railroad museum marks 40th anniversary
The Sheboygan Society of Scale Model Railroad Engineers is hosting its Winter Open House, Train Show and Brat Fry, Saturday and Sunday, January 21st and 22nd. Full Story
Court Report
Forfeitures
Carson, Jason A., 2/1972, Milwaukee, Hunt with Improper License-R, $222.90. Full Story
Police Report
Officers with the Sheboygan Falls Police Department warned an adult female for failure to control an animal in the 1000 block of Monroe Street.
*** Full Story
PHYLLIS K. BERGER
Phyllis K. Berger, 96, of Kohler, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, January 9, 2017. Full Story
WAYNE E. LASEK
Wayne E. Lasek, age 77, of Brookfield, WI passed away at home on January 8, 2017. Full Story
MARY CATHERINE CARY
Mary Catherine Cary, age 95, of Greenbush, WI, passed away on January 7, 2017, at the Waterford in Plymouth. Full Story
Death Notices
Sandra Konitzer, 70 of Sheboygan died Saturday January 7, 2017. Ballhorn Chapel Funeral Home. Full Story
CLARENCE J. ERTMAN
Clarence J. Ertman, 93, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Pine Haven Assisted Living. Full Story
