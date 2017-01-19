|
|
Court Report
Revoke Probation
Baratka, Jared, 7/25/1995, CA, State Prison 1 year 6 months, Extended Supervision 2 years. Full Story
Police Report
Officers with the Sheboygan Falls Police Department investigated a harassment complaint in the 500 block of Forest Boulevard.
*** Full Story
RAYMOND V. VATER
Raymond V. Vater, 87, a resident at Kindred Hearts in Plymouth passed away there on Monday morning, January 16, 2017. Full Story
DAN JANISSE
Dan Janisse passed away peacefully at Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin on Wednesday, January 11th at the age of 60. Full Story
RICHARD H. KAMMERER
Richard H. Kammerer, age 62, Of Sheboygan, passed away Saturday January 14, 2017 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Full Story
Death Notices
Robert Albert II, 25 formerly of Sheboygan died Sunday January 15 2017. Wenig Funeral Home. Full Story
KENNETH W. MULDER
Kenneth W. “Lefty” Mulder, 89, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at Pine Haven Christian Home. Full Story
|
Copyright 2009-2017 The Plymouth Review, All Rights Reserved
113 E. Mill St., Plymouth WI 53073
Local: 920-893-6411 Toll Free: 1-877-467-6591
Fax: 920-893-5505
|