1p1.jpg Here's to a Happy New Year

Board OKs billboard on State 23

   PLYMOUTH – Following a narrow positive recommendation from the Board of Adjustments, the Town Board Tuesday approved an additional billboard on State 23.  Full Story
Primary on tap for spring election

   It’s an off year for elections, but voters statewide will still get the maximum number of chances to vote this year.  Full Story
Community Ed offers classes

   Plymouth School District Community Education and Recreation is offering a new class called Do You Have the Guts, as well as Cross Country Ski, Intro to Knitting, and Child Swim Lessons.  Full Story
PHS sophomore killed in crash

   A 16-year-old Plymouth High School sophomore was killed Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on County U in the town of Lyndon.  Full Story
15p1.jpg PHS students to present original works

   Plymouth High School students will share original works with the public during “double-bill” performances in January.  Full Story
Arts Center hosts variety of winter classes

   The Plymouth Arts Center offers a wide variety of ongoing classes for all ages. The classes range from one day workshops, drop-in events, and weekly classes. Full Story
36p1.jpg Nutrient-rich ingredients, simple prep are keys to easy, healthy family meal times

   (BPT) - With summer a distant memory, many Americans are now pressed for time: Fall (when kids go back to school) and winter (dominated by the holidays) are jam-packed seasons. Full Story
Marriage Licenses

   Derrick Yahnke and Karen Knoebel, Justin Miller and Alexanderia Smith, Thomas Thiel and Nicole Merrill, Robert Meyer and Jerri Lynn Peterson, Andrew Zeier and Arely Burrows, Ryan Ohlfs and Lindsay Full Story
38p1.jpg Area Births

    MASON OSCAR THIELMANN was born Nov. 18, 2016 in Indianapolis, Ind., to Joe and Nikki Thielmann, originally from Elkhart Lake. Full Story
Wisconsin needs immigrants to fuel growth

   WHEN CONGRESS AND THE Trump administration begin work on immigration reform, Wisconsin’s congressional delegation Full Story
Public trust abused over police videos

   On Sunday, August 14, after a night of unrest prompted by the fatal police shooting of a black man, Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn said his review of body camera video of the incident proved the o Full Story
13p1.jpg Turn your radio on and listen to the music in the air
Echoes of our past

   There was a time when radio was the entertainment center of nearly every home in America.  Full Story
Classes offered to caregivers of youths with mental illness

   NAMI Fond du Lac, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), announces that the start date for NAMI Basics has been set for Monday, Jan. 23.  Full Story
Never assume your business is immune to risk of fraud

   Experts on fraud estimate the typical organization loses 5 percent of its yearly revenues to various types of fraud. Full Story
Calendar

   CALENDAR ITEMS MAY BESUBMITTED BY EMAIL TO: Full Story
Court Report

   Revoke Probation  Passa IV, Frank L., 2/28/1980, Sheboygan, Jail 1 years and 8 months, Still owes $364.00.  Full Story
Police Report

   Officers with the Sheboygan Falls Police Department investigated a suspicious person complaint in the 300 block of Buffalo Street last week.  ***  Full Story
26p1.jpg Panthers’ Schweiger top ECC lineman
Six Panthers named All-ECC first team

   Senior Derek Schweiger of Plymouth was voted the East Central Conference’s Offensive and Defensive Lineman of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Year for the 2016 football season.  Full Story
27p1.jpg Defense, Schaller lift Tigers over Raiders

   KIEL – A strong defense and senior guard Brittany Schaller’s fine overall performance led the Howards Grove girls basketball team to a 50-39 win over host Kiel Tuesday night.  Full Story
Youth basketball tourneys slated

   The Kiel Area Basketball Association will host the Junior Raider Shoot-out boys youth basketball tournament Jan. 21-22.  The entry deadline is Jan. 9. The tourney is open to grades 3-8.  Full Story
29p1.jpg Fast start keys Tigers’ rout in BEC play

   HOWARDS GROVE – The Howards Grove Tigers raced to a 20-6 lead in the first seven minutes of the game en route to a 63-39 drubbing of Reedsville in Big East Conference boys basketball action T Full Story
30p1.jpg Brown hits 34, ignites LWL past Resorters

   ELKHART LAKE – Senior guard Kayli Brown of Living Word Lutheran (Jackson) is only 5-feet-4 but she played huge Tuesday night as she exploded for 34 points to spark her team to a 66-53 girls b Full Story
17p1.jpg KARL EDWARD KOLB

   Karl Edward Kolb, 85, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2016 at Aurora Memorial Medical Center in Sheboygan after a lingering illness.   Full Story
18p1.jpg KATHLEEN GALE JOHNSON

   Kathleen Gale Johnson, 80, of Waldo, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2016 while a resident at Rocky Knoll Healthcare Center.   Full Story
19p1.jpg CLARENCE J. ERTMAN

   Clarence J. Ertman, 93, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Pine Haven Assisted Living.   Full Story
20p1.jpg ELIZABETH A. BEYER

   Elizabeth A. “Betty” Beyer, age 89, of Adell, passed away peacefully at Kindred Hearts in Plymouth on Monday, January 2, 2017, with her family by her side.  Full Story
21p1.jpg FELIX VALAND

   Felix Valand, 89, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, December 31, 2016.  Full Story
