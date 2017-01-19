News
1p1.jpg Donor steps up for Stayer Park shelter

   PLYMOUTH – An anonymous donor has stepped forward to fill in another piece of the plan for upgrading the downtown section of the Mullet River corridor.  Full Story
2p1.jpg Lions Club donates $100k for park project

    The Plymouth Lions Club and Plymouth Lions Foundation presented a gift of $100,000 to the city of Plymouth recently to assist with enhancements to Stayer Park as part of the Mullet Corridor Project. Full Story
   A snow dinosaur continues to stand in a front lawn on Collins Street, where it has been standing since before the new year, despite sun and warming temperatures.   Full Story
County Board updated on combined dispatch

   SHEBOYGAN – Just over two months into its operation, the County Board received a report on the new combined county-city dispatch center Tuesday.  Full Story
Cooking, mural classes offered

   Plymouth School District Community Education and Recreation is offering a Bake-and-Take Cooking Club and more Mural Masterpieces this winter. Full Story
Youth Symphony to cover wide range

   The Sheboygan Area Youth Symphony (SAYS) will be performing on Sunday, January 22nd at 12:30 at the Weill Center for the Performing Arts.  Full Story
UW-S exhibit celebrates place

   The Sheboygan community is invited to visit the latest exhibition at The University of Wisconsin-Sheboygan featuring oil on canvas as well as watercolor paintings by artist, Edmund Dy.  Full Story
Lakeland hosts work of ‘found material’ artist

   The work of Sheboygan Falls artist and Lakeland graduate Sara Willadsen will be featured as Lakeland University’s Bradley Gallery opens it first exhibit of 2017.  Full Story
Art Sales Benefit Hospital Care

   HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and Cassy Tully – Fine Art will present the 2017 Winter Exhibition of Health, Healing & Hope in an opening reception on Thursday, Feb. 9 at HSHS St. Full Story
25p1.jpg Back in the day when washing was a fitness workout
Echoes of our past

   Today at my house its “wash day”. Now that may seem like no big deal but there was a time when it was a great big deal.  Full Story
Another reason for Legislature to assert control

   IT TOOK A WHILE — about six years — but the predictable outcome finally arrived for Wisconsin Transportati Full Story
12p1.jpg Views of DNR’s mission, methods differ widely

   Gov. Scott Walker promised to transform the state Department of Natural Resources. And he has, cutting scientists, shrinking its budget and pushing the agency to be more receptive to industry.  Full Story
13p1.jpg Political Cartoon

    Full Story
Save the caboose

   To the Editor,  Full Story
A winter walk in the shadow of museum founder Lois Nestle

   As the Cable Natural History Museum enters its fiftieth year in existence, we find ourselves pausing to remember the past as well as dream for the future. Full Story
Calendar

   CALENDAR ITEMS MAY BE SUBMITTED BYEMAIL TO: Full Story
Court Report

   Revoke Probation  Baratka, Jared, 7/25/1995, CA, State Prison 1 year 6 months, Extended Supervision 2 years.  Full Story
Police Report

   Officers with the Sheboygan Falls Police Department investigated a harassment complaint in the 500 block of Forest Boulevard.  ***  Full Story
27p1.jpg Tigers’ Yancy on all-state second team
Tigers’ Schaller, Bubolz earn honorable mention

   Senior Sam Yancy of Howards Grove was voted to the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association’s all-state second team for the 2016 girls volleyball season.  Full Story
Panthers earn second at South Invitational

   SHEBOYGAN – The Plym- outh Panthers had a strong team effort to key a runner-up finish in Saturday’s Sheboygan South Invitational boys swimming and diving meet.  Full Story
29p1.jpg Stecker leads Eagles to BEC win over Resorters

   SHEBOYGAN – Senior Jacob Stecker hit 18 points to lead a balanced Sheboygan Christian attack as the Eagles cruised to a 68-25 boys basketball win over the Elkhart Lake-Glenbeuah Resorters her Full Story
Tigers’ Johnson, Reinemann named All-BEC

   Junior offensive lineman Tre Johnson and junior defensive back Eric Reinemann of Howards Grove were voted All-Big East Conference football honorable mention for the 2016 season by the BEC coaches. Full Story
Sports Digest

   Bad weather postpones local sports   Full Story
20p1.jpg RAYMOND V. VATER

   Raymond V. Vater, 87, a resident at Kindred Hearts in Plymouth passed away there on Monday morning, January 16, 2017.   Full Story
21p1.jpg DAN JANISSE

   Dan Janisse passed away peacefully at Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin on Wednesday, January 11th at the age of 60.  Full Story
RICHARD H. KAMMERER

   Richard H. Kammerer, age 62, Of Sheboygan, passed away Saturday January 14, 2017 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice after a hard-fought battle with cancer.   Full Story
Death Notices

   Robert Albert II, 25 formerly of Sheboygan died Sunday January 15 2017. Wenig Funeral Home.  Full Story
63p1.jpg KENNETH W. MULDER

   Kenneth W. “Lefty” Mulder, 89, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at Pine Haven Christian Home.  Full Story
The Current Vol. 5 Iss. 6

Most recent cover pages:

