Fire Dept. to replace unrepairable air packs

The town of Plymouth will use some of its American Rescue Plan Act money to help the fire department replace its outdated air packs. The...

Countywide robotics team ready to reboot

It has been quite a while since the Sheboygan County RoboRiot 3418 high school robotics team’s last full season of competition. In fact, it has...

Rural internet boost pursued

The Town of Rhine Board of Supervisors met March 1, 2022 and heard a presentation on funding for a broadband improvement project and reviewed options...

Title IX to be explored at meeting

In response to public concerns raised at its last meeting, there will be a presentation by school district attorney Tony Renning at the Plymouth Board...