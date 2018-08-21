Fire Dept. to replace unrepairable air packs
The town of Plymouth will use some of its American Rescue Plan Act money to help the fire department replace its outdated air packs. The...
Countywide robotics team ready to reboot
It has been quite a while since the Sheboygan County RoboRiot 3418 high school robotics team’s last full season of competition. In fact, it has...
Rural internet boost pursued
The Town of Rhine Board of Supervisors met March 1, 2022 and heard a presentation on funding for a broadband improvement project and reviewed options...
Title IX to be explored at meeting
In response to public concerns raised at its last meeting, there will be a presentation by school district attorney Tony Renning at the Plymouth Board...
One in 10 have unclaimed property
February 1 was National Unclaimed Property Day. In Wisconsin unclaimed property is held by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR). More than $33 million was...
Meet-the-candidates events planned
The Sheboygan Branch of the American Association of University Women is sponsoring Candidate Forums for the April election. The events will be held in the...
Medical debt lawsuits on the rise
A recent collaborative study by Yale and Stanford researchers found that lawsuits filed by Wisconsin hospitals have increased by 37 percent over the period from...
History of Plymouth Schools described
Plymouth School District Community Education & Recreation is offering a free presentation on the History of the Plymouth Schools. Beth Dippel of the Sheboygan County...
PHS seeks Alumni Hall of Fame nominees
The Plymouth High School Student Council is accepting nominations for the PHS Alumni Hall of Fame, which honors graduates with exceptional achievements. Nominees must have...
PHS to present ‘Bye Bye Birdie’
Plymouth High School will present the family-friendly “Bye Bye Birdie” as its annual spring musical March 10-13. “Bye Bye Birdie” tells the story of a...
Veterans office serves 7,300 in county
EVER WONDER WHERE YOUR TAX DOLLARS GO? This is my third article in a series trying to answer this question. Today we will look at...
Medical marijuana deserves hearing, swift passage
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) says he doesn't want Wisconsin to become a ``rogue state'' by legalizing medical marijuana before the federal government does....
YOUR RIGHT TO KNOW
In recent years, the news business in Wisconsin has seen a lot of bad news. Dozens of newspapers have closed. Revenues are way down. Staffs...
Use more federal money to aid health care workers
January 18 Give credit where credit is due and one person deserving a tip of the hat is state Sen. Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg. The state...
Court Report
February 21 to February 25, 2022 Revoke Probation and other charges Stevens, Michael Lee, 6/3/1996, Sheboygan, [Revoke Probation, Prison 1 year 6 months, Extended Supervision...
THE CAPITOL REPORT
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers isn’t asking for the measures and very well may veto them if they make it to his desk. But Repub- licans...
Court Report
February 14 to February 18, 2022 Extradition Firek, Paul R., 1/23/1991, Sheboygan, Extradited-Arrest w/o War- rant. DCA Gischia, Jacob G., 2/11/2003, Sheboygan, Child Abuse-Intentionally Cause...
Dailey gets third place at state
Plymouth’s Silas Dailey finished third again and Jaden Papenfus made his state debut, and they also took on some Neenah wrestlers in a hotel pool...
Wide world of (wacky) sports
You can’t make this stuff up: Get a better diet An MMA fighter was suspended for six months after he posted a video of himself...
DeMunck’s dejected, then delighted
Ethan DeMunck worked overtime and was rewarded big time as a result. The Plymouth junior reserve finished with his varsity-best 14 points in a 59-49...
Misses turn into makes for Booth
Late in regulation, Campbell Booth missed two free throws that could have ended Plymouth's season. Late in overtime, the freshman girls basketball player made both...
Plymouth’s Schwartz, Heling to bowl at state
Seniors Nick Schwartz and Chase Heling will represent Plymouth at the 24th annual Wisconsin High School Bowling Club State Championship this weekend in Appleton and...
JAMES M. ROITT
James M. Roitt, 65, of Plymouth passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Jim was...
BRADLEY T. WOVERAS
Bradley T. Woveras, 53, passed away peacefully Monday night, February 21, 2022 at St.Vincent Hospital in Green Bay with family by his side. Bradley was...
Death Notices
Michelle Marie Abrashinsky 55, of Sheboygan died February 1. Olson Funeral Home. Dennis A. Brand 73, of Sheboygan died February 28. Ballhorn Funeral Home. Michael...
RICHARD J. PUNZENBERGER
On Thursday, February 24, 2022, surrounded by his children, Richard (Dick) J. Punzenberger, of Plymouth, WI, passed away peacefully at the age of 75 at...
PATRICK JOSEPH PIPER
Patrick Joseph Piper, 85, of Plymouth, WI, knocked on the “Pearly Gates” on February 18, 2022 after a lengthy stay at Rocky Knoll Health Care...